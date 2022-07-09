Valley natives receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
Two Valley natives are among the 17 people who are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.
Raúl Yzaguirre is a civil rights advocate who served as president of National Council of La Raza for 30 years. Yzaguirre was born in San Juan, where there is a middle school named for him.
Brownsville native Julieta García will also receive the award. She is a former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville and the first Hispanic woman to serve as a college president.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor.
