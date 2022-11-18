x

Valley non-profit organization launches Operation Christmas Child

A Valley non-profit organization is hoping to give back to those in need.

Samaritan's Purse launched Operation Christmas Child. They are encouraging people to fill shoeboxes with toys, personal care items, clothes, and other goodies.

Items should be for kids two to 14-years-old. 

Donations will be sent to children in need around the world.

