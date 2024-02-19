Valley non-profit working to clean up illegal dump site near San Benito

Piles of gas tanks, dead animals, discarded tires and other trash sit along Iowa Gardens Road near San Benito.

As the managing director of RGV Fishing Area and Waterway Cleanups — a nonprofit tasked with cleaning up trash around waterways and beaches — Richard Hitchcox said his team is stepping.

“We're out here to make the biggest impact that we can make, we usually choose the area that we find that has the most trash,” Hitchcox said.

Cameron County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza said his team is aware of the issue.

“Cleaning it up is the easy part, keeping it clean is the hard part,” Garza said.

With the help of Cameron County Precinct 3, RGV Fishing Area and Waterway Cleanups and local businesses, crews are getting ready to clean up the site in March.

Watch the video above for the full story.