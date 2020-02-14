Valley non-profit works to send care-packages to U.S. troops overseas

WESLACO - Nearly 3,000 troops were deployed to the Middle East in response to the killing of the Iranian general – a local non-profit is working to make sure American troops overseas feel supported.

Ida Hagg founded Adopt a Platoon to help send care packages to the soldiers overseas, including her son.

“They may need baby wipes because they're living in camps - they're living in tents. They may need more blankets… now they may need more socks," says Hagg.

Hagg says different kinds of snacks are also sent in the packages, all shipped from the post office inside their warehouse.

She says she hopes people find it in their heart to support the soldiers defending our freedom.

