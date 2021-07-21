Valley nonprofit providing aid across the border

A Valley nonprofit is setting up to meet the rising demand for food across the border.

With the amount of poverty increasing since the coronavirus pandemic started, Hidalgo-based Border Missions has expanded its efforts.

The nonprofit has been around since the 1950's providing meals all over the Rio Grande Valley.

Now, the organization has teamed up with local ministries across the border to distribute meals, among other items people may need.

"It's not just produce that we give out," Border Missions Co-Director Roland Gonzalez said. "It's blankets, shoes, and non-perishable items."

The organization welcomes volunteers on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For more information, visit www.bordermissions.org.