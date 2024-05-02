Valley nonprofits and cities receive over $17 million in federal funding on immigration-related expenses

The amount of meals being served at The Salvation Army in McAllen keeps changing, and each meal costs money.

According to Major Jan Zuniga with the Salvation Army, $10,000 have been spent on making meals for migrants in the last three months.

“Last fall we were serving about 400 a day, now we're down to serving 100,” Zuniga said. “It’s something that we can't regularly know.”

Charitable donations from the public are down, Zuniga added, but The Salvation Army is seeing some relief.

Multiple cities and non-profits across the Rio Grande Valley are receiving a combined $17.7 million through the Department of Homeland Security's Shelter and Services Program.

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is receiving $7.4 million. The cities of McAllen and Brownsville are receiving $3.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

The Salvation Army is receiving $615,000, according to a news release from Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says some of that funding covers past expenses, and expenses projected through 2025.

“Dealing with the migrant crisis is not a local issue, and it shouldn't be the responsibility of any one city,” Gonzalez said. “This is a national problem, the federal government needs to step in."

Salvation Army centers along the border have served more than a million meals to migrants since 2014. Zuniga said the new funding will help.

“If we didn't have that, it would be a significant impact on what we could do for them,” Zuniga said.

