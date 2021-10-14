Valley OBGYN reacts to Texas abortion law

While the legal battle continues with the Texas abortion law, one gynecologist in the Valley says patients will look wherever possible to end their pregnancy, regardless of the consequences.

Dr. Samantha Bernal says Senate Bill 8 won't entirely stop Texans from getting an abortion.

"And we are, unfortunately going to be seeing those consequences where patients are going to come back with infections, with bleeding,” Dr. Bernal said.

Dr. Bernal expects some patients to come back after ending their pregnancies at facilities that might lack proper hygiene and medical standards both in the U.S. and Mexico. Meanwhile, abortion clinic administrators in Louisiana and New Mexico have said they have been taking in more patients from the lone star state.

"Any abortionist who is violating this law, is taking a significant legal risk today,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz with Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization.

The organization was relieved after Friday night's order by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the controversial law, which bans an abortion after six weeks.

In recent months though, some of Dr. Bernal's patients say they have more questions about when a heartbeat can be detected in the womb, and some are asking about more ways to plan their pregnancies.

"They also have a little bit more interest in if they ever wanted to - when it would be safe or not to have an abortion,” Dr. Bernal said.

She adds there's even added interest from Hispanic patients on how to prevent pregnancy complications due to their higher rates of diabetes and obesity.

The Texas abortion law allows a citizen to sue someone that's performed an abortion for up to $10,000 in damages. It’s unclear how many abortions were performed during that short period of time in which the law was blocked.