Valley OBGYN urges expecting moms to get COVID-19 vaccine

A Valley doctor is weighing after a recent study published by the American Journal of Gynecology showed more pregnant women are contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Rene Luna, an OBGYN in McAllen, says babies will continue to be born regardless of the pandemic.

"During these COVID times, these pandemic times, it's been crazy for our communities and our people and the world, in a sense, but babies never stop," Luna said. "With this new Delta variant, we're seeing more pregnant moms really affected by it. I myself have delivered several COVID moms who are really sick, needing ICU care."

In challenging COVID-19 situations, Luna says the most important thing is to save the mother and deliver the baby in order to provide adequate care.

Luna says while the virus may not harm the baby directly, "if mom can't breathe, then the baby can't breathe," adding that the key to keeping mom and baby safe is prevention.

"We always recommend certain vaccines during the pregnancy, and that's to keep the mom safe and the baby safe," Luna said. "Because once the baby is born, if the parents are protected from illness, then the baby is also protected."