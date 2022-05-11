Valley officials share safety tips to avoid heat exhaustion

Officials warn that the high temperatures the Valley is now seeing should be taken very seriously — otherwise, it can lead to heat-related illnesses.

Lt. Richard Alvarez from the Harlingen Fire Department says cases of heat exhaustion are more common in the summer, especially for people who work outside.

“Those people that are working outside need to take the proper precaution," Alvarez said. "Take frequent breaks. Make sure they’re taking enough fluids in. If they feel their body getting too hot, find a shaded place, get in the shade, and try to cool down their body temperature.”

These tips apply to everyone, not just people working outside.

The American Red Cross recommends that people postpone outdoor activities during extremely high temperatures.

"Stay out of the heat as much as possible because that can certainly lead––and not just for children but even for adults or our elderly that they could suffer heat exhaustion," said David Luna with the American Red Cross.

While anyone can get heat exhaustion, children and elderly people are most susceptible because their body temperatures can increase rapidly.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness and headaches, according to the CDC.

If you feel like you're experiencing a heat-related illness, try to find a shaded place in order to cool down your body temperature and drink some water.