Valley organization educating the public on diabetes prevention

Diabetes is a big health concern, especially in the Rio Grande Valley where one in three people have it.

One non-profit organization in the area is trying to change that.

Unidos Contra La Diabetes helps people in the Valley struggling with diabetes by trying to connect people with resources they need to fight the disease.

"We work in the four counties with over 60 partners to bring awareness and prevention to pre-diabetes,” Unidos Contra La Diabetes Collective Impact Director Moises Arjona said. “Our numbers are inching up a little bit high, and we don't want that. We want to bring them down."

Arjona says an alarming trend they've noticed is more children in the Valley are at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

“Two out of 25 children who are already obese have acanthosis nigricans, this means they are already hypertensive,” Arjona said. “They are already putting pressure on their heart and kidneys."

Arjona says some of the early warning signs are frequent urination, being tired, blurry vision and a fruit-like or sweet breath.

When in doubt, just get checked, Arjona said.

