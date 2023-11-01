Valley organization helping people with disabilities cast their votes

Voter turnout has been low as the Rio Grande Valley enters week two of Early Voting for the November general election.

In Hidalgo County, over 12,000 voters cast their ballot last week and in Cameron County a little over 5,000 voters have made it to the polls already.

There are some election advocates who want to make sure people with disabilities can go out and vote without any issues.

Valley Association for Independent Living, or VAIL, wants to make sure people are prepared and know the resources available to them before heading inside and casting their vote.

VAIL is holding a training on Monday at 2 p.m. specifically for people with disabilities, but it is open to the public.

VAIL Director of Programs Dr. Lidia Fonseca says the training will focus on the propositions on this year's ballot. She says they will also go over how to vote at a polling location.

"We're going to talk about the setup inside, the types of IDs that are required, how you register when you come in for that. What's not allowed as well? Because a lot of the things that we see is that certain organizations will probably try to sway a vote with food or try to sway a vote with providing transportation to a specific polling site, and so we train them on looking out for those things," Fonseca said.

Fonseca says they will also go over equipment available to accommodate those with disabilities and how to request it. They will also connect them with transportation or other resources to help them cast their vote.

Fonseca says she encourages families of people with disabilities to join the training, so they too can be informed of those resources.