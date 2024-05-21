x

Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen

Related Story

Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth.

VIVA Co-Founder Marsha Terry speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny on the history of Juneteenth and what people can expect at the event.

The Juneteenth event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at the Vindor Falls Event Center in McAllen.

For more information, click here.

News
Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen
Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen
Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 Monday, May 20, 2024 2:22:00 PM CDT May 20, 2024
Radar
7 Days