Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen

Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth.

VIVA Co-Founder Marsha Terry speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny on the history of Juneteenth and what people can expect at the event.

The Juneteenth event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at the Vindor Falls Event Center in McAllen.

