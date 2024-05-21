Valley organization hosting Juneteenth celebration in McAllen
Related Story
Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth.
VIVA Co-Founder Marsha Terry speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny on the history of Juneteenth and what people can expect at the event.
The Juneteenth event is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at the Vindor Falls Event Center in McAllen.
For more information, click here.
News
Village In The Valley, or VIVA, is putting on a very special event next month in observance of Juneteenth. ... More >>
News Video
-
Fishing tournament at South Padre Island to benefit children's cancer center
-
UTRGV in Edinburg to build new residence hall
-
Murder trial starts for McAllen man accused in death of 5-year-old boy...
-
Made in the 956: 8ight Limbs Academy
-
Valley Baptist to hold training to teach women about Preeclampsia
Sports Video
-
MCHI'S LAURYN MENCHACA SIGNS TO UTRGV TRACK & FIELD
-
UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule
-
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18