Valley organization supports victims of child abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Valley advocates are working to raise awareness.

Brandy Bailey is the supervisor of the child abuse unit for the Cameron County District Attorney’s office and has been working with child abuse cases since 2013.

“Sometimes you feel like you’ve heard it all, and then you hear that next case and then you find out it’s even worse than you think,” Bailey said, referring to a case she worked on involving a 12-year-old. “We had a case where what we saw-- it was a perpetrator coming to meet a child and when we saw what that perpetrator brought to meet that child you just think, 'These monsters are getting scarier.'”

Organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, supports and promotes court-appointed advocates for abused or neglected children.

“I’ve seen that they get happier once an advocate goes and meets with them to see how they’re doing,” said CASA volunteer Jacquelina Martinez.

Bailey says during the pandemic, she has seen more examples of children being solicited online and wants parents to be aware of what kind of apps their kids are on and who they’re speaking to, as many of them use fake names or pictures.

“They’ll start off maybe speaking to them and then it moves more sexually explicit and they’ll ask for photos and oftentimes show up at their doorstep," Bailey said. "This can take a couple of days. We’ve seen this happen in a matter of hours.”