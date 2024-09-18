Valley over $9 million in grants for college readiness
The Rio Grande Valley will be getting over $9 million in grants to promote college readiness.
The U.S. Department of Education announced $4,831,200 are to be awarded to Region One Education Service Center and $4,215,200 is going to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn said this money will pave the way for job creation and help with STEM related fields and equip students with the tools they need to succeed.
