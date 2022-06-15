Valley parents, doctors react to possible COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five could be just days away.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to review data from Moderna and Pfizer.

State and local health officials are optimistic the vaccines will be approved and a Brownsville pediatrician has already preordered doses.

Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Brownsville, said the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reached out to him last week urging him to pre-order the vaccines. Dr. Zamir says he secured 1,000 doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids under 5, and is looking to see what the demand will be.

“We'll see how many patients are coming in," Dr. Zamir said. "There’s a certain quantity in every vial and so we’re trying to gather the patients for that vial so we cannot waste too many vaccines.”

If the FDA and CDC sign off on the vaccine, vaccinations can start soon after.

Pfizer’s clinical trial data shows its three-dose vaccine is safe and effective. Moderna’s clinical trial data for its two-dose regimen shows the same.

Dr. Zamir is hopeful for what the possible approval of the vaccines could mean for kids in the fall.

“I think now the immunity will be a wide spectrum and the kids can go to school safely,” Dr. Zamir said. “And nobody’s getting so much sick as much as we saw in 2020 and early 2021.”

Melissa Romero is a mother of a two-year-old and six-month-old. Romero says she’s been waiting to get both of her kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Yes, we’ve been waiting since we’ve been able to get a vaccine and we’ve been wanting them to get vaccinated to feel more comfortable going out in public,” Romero said.