Valley Plumbers: Taking a Stand Against Regulations

WESLACO - Plumbers across the Rio Grande Valley are taking a stand after the state of Texas stopped regulations to get a plumber’s license.

Brothers Ramon and Robert Sauceda hired a plumber who they say was unlicensed; now they are left trying to manage the faulty work.

"When it gets cold I have to cover them up because the pipes will freeze," says Sauceda.

The state of Texas voted to abolish the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.

This means plumbers will no longer have to be licensed by or register with the board to work under state law.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to master plumber, Rudy Rodriguez, about the release.

"I'm very concerned for the health of all the citizens of the state of Texas. We need plumbers who know what they're doing," says Rodriguez.

The board is considering creating a database and list all licensees so the public will know they were licensed at one time.

