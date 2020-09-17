Valley police officer warns about car seats not used properly
Harlingen police Sgt. Salvador Carmona said it’s disheartening to see how many people misuse car seats, which puts children in danger.
In addition to the danger, improper use of a car seat is punishable by a fine.
"If you're using this car seat not as per the instructions of the car seat you're not using a safety belt at all you're not properly restraining that child and so there is a fine for that," Carmona said.
