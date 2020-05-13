Valley pool company says chlorine levels, precautions key to prevent spread of coronavirus

As part of the phases to reopen the Texas economy, families can now go to public swimming pools.

Tyler Stansberry, manager at Hamlin Pools, explained there was a slow down in services early during the pandemic, but that more people are now trying to fix their current pool or build one.

Stansberry says some of the concerns swimmers should keep in mind are where they are placing their towels or swimming items, poolside chairs and hand rails.

Officials have no documentation of transmission by water, however it does matter how people act in or around the pool that can lead to infection, such as not practicing social distancing. Public pools can only be open with 25% occupancy.

For public pools, Stansberry says a requirement for them to operate is that the water should be tested and balanced to maintain proper sanitation levels.

