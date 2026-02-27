Valley receives millions in state funding for coastline support
Related Story
The Rio Grande Valley is getting millions of dollars in state funding to support the coastline.
General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the funding in Brownsville Tuesday.
Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties, along with South Padre Island and Starbase, will split $9 million. The money will be dedicated to dune reconstruction, beach nourishment, and habitat restoration.
"We're just going to keep doing these projects; we're going to keep helping our bay waters be clean, help our beach experience be better, be sure we're getting those dunes built; so many exciting things," Buckingham said.
Cameron County leaders say they will put the money towards a beach and dune monitoring program as well as a living shoreline project.
News
The Rio Grande Valley is getting millions of dollars in state funding to support the coastline. General Land Office... More >>
News Video
-
DPS arrests Gulf Cartel member on human smuggling charges in Starr County
-
Hidalgo County breaks ground on $4.5 million park in Edinburg
-
Willacy County homeowners can apply for grants, loans for home repairs
-
Business owner and former county employee seek GOP nomination for Cameron County...
-
‘We followed the law:’ Brownsville ISD reacts to TEA investigation over student...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime
-
D'Aundre "Cardiac" Canada helps lead late comeback as McAllen High advances to...
-
Brownsville Jubilee defeats Wharton in 50-49 area round nailbiter
-
Tristen Newton's 34-point night leads Vipers to bounce back win
-
Playmaker: Lyford's Brooklyn Burns ends dominant run with Lady Bulldogs