Valley representatives react to suspected assassination attempt on former President Trump

Political figures across the Rio Grande Valley are reacting to what's being investigated as a suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, officials said.

Trump took to social media to say the bullet grazed his right ear.

The U.S. Secret Service issues a statement following the shooting saying the suspected gunman was dead, and one spectator was killed, and two others were critically injures.

Below are reactions from Valley representatives. The post will be updated as more representatives issues statements.

Congressman Henry Cuellar

My thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump and his family. Political violence has no place in our country. Thank you to law enforcement personnel and first responders for their critical work during this difficult time.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez

Political violence is never the answer. Thank you to the first responders and Secret Service for doing their job and maintaining order. I pray for former President Trump and our country. We must unite against any violence.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz

I ask all South Texans to join me in praying for President Trump and his family tonight. Many of our families fled political violence in Latin America, and regardless of political affiliation, we can all agree there is no place for that here. I am deeply concerned by today's events, but I take solace in knowing that President Trump is strong. America needs strong leadership. We cannot continue down this path of chaos.