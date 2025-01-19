x

Valley residents asked to donate blankets for families in need

By: Claudia Garcia

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is partnering up with Ranch House Burgers in Mission for a blanket drive to support local families.

They are asking the community to donate new or gently used blankets that will help provide warmth to those in need.

Ranch House Burgers will be offering a free cheeseburger and fries for every blanket donated as a token of appreciation.

Donations will be accepted through Monday, January 20 and can be made at Ranch House Burgers, located at 409 North Bryan Road in Mission.

For more information, contact the restaurant at 956-205-2940.

