Valley residents express concerns over grocery shopping amid pandemic

Businesses in Texas have started to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s phase two plan is allowing more businesses to re-open and store capacity to increase – but coronavirus concerns are still keeping some people indoors.

Hidalgo County resident Rigo Hernandez says he is scared to walk into a grocery store and possibly contract the virus.

A recent survey by C and R Research on consumer behavior shows 60% of Americans are scared to shop at a grocery store.

