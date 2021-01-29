Valley residents frustrated over reports of foreign nationals crossing border for vaccine

The Rio Grande Valley has been allocated enough first doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to get close to nine percent of the almost 1.4 million people living in the region their first shot, but recent reports of people crossing the border to get vaccinated is leaving Valley residents frustrated.

Maria Johnson says she’s been in the classroom since schools reopened. With students and staff in and out with COVID-19, Johnson says she’s worried she’ll bring the virus home to her 70-year-old husband who suffers from an autoimmune disease.

“We've been in lines all over the place and when we get there they tell us they don't have any more vaccines,” Johnson said.

The Johnsons grew more frustrated with the process when Maria’s sister, who lives in Mexico, shared a news report of Mexican nationals chartering private jets to be first in line for a vaccine.

Channel 5 News learned that people are also driving across the border.

Mexican national Ofelia Montemayor and her husband lined up at a Cameron County clinic when they heard the news .

"Through TV and through Whatsapp, they were sending messages that there was vaccinations here,” Montemayor said. “When we found out there would be another thousand, we made the trip."

In Hidalgo County, where Johnson lives, elected officials said they haven’t heard those reports—but say they aren’t checking citizenship.

"If you look at the forms that are required to be filled out, there's nothing on there that asks if you're a U.S. citizen or not,” said Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn says dual citizenship poses a unique problem along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I would start with Texans first and Americans first,” Cornyn said. “But it's hard to begrudge people who can legally come across the border and who need the vaccine from getting it.

It’s an answer that doesn’t ease the worry or frustration for Johnson.

“The vaccine has been paid with taxpayer money,” Johnson said. “My husband hasn't left the house since March, and for other people to come and get the vaccine from other countries, I found that really unfair."

Torres says there are currently no plans in Hidalgo County to check for citizenship status, but adds that the health department would make plans if it became required by the state.

The Cameron County Health Department and state didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.