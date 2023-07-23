Valley residents react to Supreme Court ruling canceling student loan forgiveness

The Supreme Court ruled Friday to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan that would’ve slashed up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers.

Among the borrowers who could’ve been impacted by Biden’s plan is TSTC graduate Francisco Ibarra.

“It's outrageous what we have to pay to go to college,” Ibarra said. He owes more than $12,000 in student loans.

“I'm still paying off those loans, it's pretty expensive, and I'm still not even half way there,” Ibarra said. “I'm working to pay off the debt, not working to live my life, enjoying what I studied. My career — I'm not going to enjoy it, it's a whole other payment that I added.”

It’s not just former students affected by the decision.

Douglas Pellien says his daughter is in school for her doctorate in forensic psychology. She has nearly $100,000 in debt, and he feels obligated to help her bring down that balance.

Pellien said it’s a balance he says the country certainly has the money for.

“All this money we're sending to other nations like Ukraine – now it's great to help — but we're sending billions,” Pellien said. “We have people hurting in Harlingen, we have people hurting everywhere and we're gonna send all this money and we need help right here. It's frustrating.”

Federal student loan debt payments will restart once again in October after a three-year pause.