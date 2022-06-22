Valley Residents Reminded to Stay Prepared During Last Leg of Hurricane Season
November 30th marks the official end of Hurricane season.
Although the end of the season is typically quiet in Texas, forecasters are still reminding residents to stay prepared.
First Warn 5 Meteorologist, Cecilia Gutierrez spoke with the National Weather Service about the importance of always being ready.
Click the news clip above for more information.
