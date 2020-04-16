Valley residents run into difficulty trying to file for unemployment

WESLACO – More Rio Grande Valley residents are applying for unemployment benefits.

The latest numbers released by Texas Workforce Commission reveal more than 11,900 applications were received the first week of April 2020. Compared to nearly 1,000 applications submitted the same time in 2019.

Renee Borrego says for a week, he has been trying every day to get a hold of the commission to apply. He called 193 times in one day.

Other residents are in limbo waiting to hear back from the agency about their application.

