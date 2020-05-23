Valley residents urged to take advantage of tax free weekend on emergency supplies

Hurricane season is a little more than a month away and now is the time to prepare. Tax free weekend on emergency preparedness supplies is underway.

Some items people can purchase this weekend tax free include: first aid kits, ice chests, flashlights, lanterns, radios, cell phone chargers, manual can openers and fire extinguishers.

Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says while people might not want to think about hurricane season, it’s best to prepare now than when the storm is about to hit.

Tax free weekend on emergency supplies ends 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

