Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow safety guidelines

On Friday, restaurants in Texas were allowed to operate at 75% capacity under Gov. Greg Abbott next phase to reopen the state’s economy. Owners in the Rio Grande Valley are still making adjustments to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

For Luis Gutierrez, general manager at La Jaiba Mexican Seafood Grill in McAllen, he’s not going to let the pandemic get in the way of his business. He says for two weeks sales dropped to zero. Even with curbside and delivery, it wasn’t enough to help his bottom line.

With the governor’s new order, it brings Gutierrez some relief. The order allows parties of 10 or less to sit at a table. Groups must also be six feet apart from each other.

The pandemic has also given Gutierrez time to remodel and make improvements in online ordering.

Correction: Due to an editing error, the name of La Jaiba Mexican Seafood Grill was misspelled.