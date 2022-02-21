Valley's Newest Trail to Impress Hikers, Cyclists

PHARR – It’s the newest hike and bike trail in the Rio Grande Valley, but it will be like no other in South Texas.

It’s a project by Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu.

When it’s finished it will connect hike and bike trails in four different cities.

The trail will run from San Juan to Pharr, then to McAllen's hike and bike trail and then up onto Edinburg.

It will also have tunnels running underneath roads to hikers and cyclists don't have to worry about traffic.

