Valley’s only Covid infusion center seeing increase in demand

With new COVID-19 infections popping up throughout the Valley, the area’s only COVID-19 treatment infusion center is seeing an increase in demand.

As many as 75 people show up daily at the center located in Harlingen.

If that number continues, officials say supplies could be stretched thin.

"The supply is always the issue,” Michael Muniz, owner of Mynurx Pharmacy, said. “Right now, we don't have any medications - we used our last ones. We're waiting for the state to send us more, actually."

The center offers alternative medical treatments for Covid-positive patients in an effort to keep patients from overloading hospitals.

In the last week, Cameron County has reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 infections daily – double the amount of cases reported last month.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the same time frame.

If the number of patient referrals continues, Muniz fears they won’t have enough of the treatments they need.

Residents must seek a referral from either a medical provider or doctor before receiving treatment at the center.

