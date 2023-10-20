Valley's Running Man Continues to Sprint Towards Goal
BROWNSVILLE – He says he started running when he was in eighth grade. That was 37 years ago, he’s still running.
Michael Schlater is a plant manager for an international company in Matamoros, an assistant coach at St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville and runs 10 kilometers every day.
“Normally, it’s in the morning. I get out of bed and within 10 minutes of getting out of bed, I’m on the road running normally for a half hour,” said Schlater.
He’s kept track of how many miles he has run and estimates he’ll reach his goal of 100,000 miles in the fall of 2023.
Watch the video above for the full story.
