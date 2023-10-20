x

Valley's Running Man Continues to Sprint Towards Goal

BROWNSVILLE – He says he started running when he was in eighth grade. That was 37 years ago, he’s still running.

Michael Schlater is a plant manager for an international company in Matamoros, an assistant coach at St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville and runs 10 kilometers every day.

“Normally, it’s in the morning. I get out of bed and within 10 minutes of getting out of bed, I’m on the road running normally for a half hour,” said Schlater.

He’s kept track of how many miles he has run and estimates he’ll reach his goal of 100,000 miles in the fall of 2023.

