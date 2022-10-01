Valley Sales Dropping as Wait Times Increase at Int’l Bridges

BROWNSVILLE – Local business is being impacted by the reassignment of Customs and Border Protection officers at local ports of entry.

Hundreds of officers are helping Border Patrol agents process the thousands of immigrants coming into the U.S. illegally.

Shoppers coming from Mexico are now waiting hours at Rio Grande Valley international bridges.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with a manager at sports store in downtown Brownsville.

Manager Pedro Alvarez says his customers report a wait time of two to three hours.

He says the month of March was the worst month for sales that he’s seen in the past three years.

He claims the store lost at least 30% in revenue.

