Valley School District Conducting EKG Testing on Students Athletes

MCALLEN – The McAllen Independent School District is taking steps to protect student-athletes of hidden heart conditions.

Free Electrocardiograms, also known as EKG tests, are being conducted to all middle school and high school athletes.

The test finds abnormalities of the heart, which can go undetected and only be exposed while a child is on the court or field.

Exams will be sent to a board-certified cardiologist for further examination.

