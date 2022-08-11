Valley School District Conducting EKG Testing on Students Athletes
Related Story
MCALLEN – The McAllen Independent School District is taking steps to protect student-athletes of hidden heart conditions.
Free Electrocardiograms, also known as EKG tests, are being conducted to all middle school and high school athletes.
The test finds abnormalities of the heart, which can go undetected and only be exposed while a child is on the court or field.
Exams will be sent to a board-certified cardiologist for further examination.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
MCALLEN – The McAllen Independent School District is taking steps to protect student-athletes of hidden heart conditions. Free Electrocardiograms, also... More >>
News Video
-
3 suspects sentenced in 2019 Port Isabel murder
-
Residents elect new mayor in Palmhurst, unofficial election results show
-
McAllen church accused of copyright violations following unauthorized production of "Hamilton"
-
Neighbor reacts after Palmhurst police arrest man accused of shooting, killing two...
-
DPS: One dead, two hospitalized after crash north of Weslaco