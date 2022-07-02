Valley school district leaders prepare mental health intervention plans for upcoming school year

Now that students are out for the summer, district administrators are using the break to prepare for next school year.

One way is by making sure students have mental and behavior support when they return.

"Things have changed, and now our trainings are more related to trauma and how trauma affects the brain and how that in turn affects learning," Sharyland ISD Special Education Director Leila Flores-Torres said.

The increase of youth mental health cases has become a major concern for communities everywhere, including the Valley.

"They're pretty much just confused with everything that is going on," Valley parent Zandra Garcia said. "Especially with having a whole year without going to school."

Survey data shows that out of 2,000 American parents, 68% of them have seen their children face significant mental and emotional challenges.

Watch the video above for the full report.