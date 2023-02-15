Valley School Districts Receive Grant to Improve Safety Initiatives

MCALLEN - Two Rio Grande Valley school districts are deciding where to spend more than 80 million from the Department of Justice.

The money can only be used to address school violence.

McAllen and Mission ISDs are the only school distrcts in the Rio Grande Valley that got these grants.

And as part of that, one of the upcoming projects that will now be made possible is an app where you can submit an anonymous crime report through your phone.

It's called P3 campus, from school thefts, burglaries to even cyber bullying, anyone can anonymously report incidents affecting McAllen schools.

