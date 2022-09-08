Valley school districts wear maroon in support of Uvalde CISD

Valley school districts are showing support to Uvalde by wearing maroon and white as Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gets ready to begin their first day of school Tuesday.

Although nothing can bring the 21 lives lost in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, some Valley residents say they hope this will help Uvalde know that they are not alone.

"I mean, it would be hard to go to school for me if I was in that situation as well," Valley resident Brianna Guerra said. "So I think the best thing is to just stay positive and know what to do in this type of situations."

Many residents also offered condolences and prayers to families and students.

Most schools in the Valley have revamped their safety protocols since the shooting, more active shooter trainings are also being held.