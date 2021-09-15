Valley schools prepare for academic year under new TEA guidelines

Rio Grande Valley schools are preparing for the academic year under the new guidelines that the Texas Education Agency announced on Tuesday.

Hidalgo Independent School District Superintendent Xavier Salinas says he doesn’t believe reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic is a good idea.

"It's going to be total chaos and a huge catastrophe for kids because the hospital beds, in my opinion, will not be available," Salinas said.



Donna ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez says the district had already purchased some personal protective equipment but is glad to receive more from the TEA.



Salinas says if in-person instruction resumes, he will require every student and staff member wear a face mask. Azaiez added he would check with the district’s legal team but would probably make masks a requirement as well.

