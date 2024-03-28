Valley schools taking different approaches on how to involve students during eclipse

Several Rio Grande Valley schools will be open the day of the eclipse on April 8.

Those schools include La Joya, Donna, McAllen, Edinburg, Brownsville and South Texas Independent School District. Each one will have slightly different rules for if and how students can view the eclipse.

Some schools upstate have decided to close for the day, allowing students to be at home for the eclipse.

La Joya Independent School District said JFK Elementary School will provide safety glasses, so students can see the eclipse, but parents will need to sign a permission slip.

"Especially for our upper grades, for our fifth graders, we're preparing them for the science STARR in the next few weeks, so we want to implement our vocabulary, talks, discussions, models, dealing with a solar eclipse," JFK Elementary School Principal Lora Cantu said. "We are providing safety viewing glasses for all our students, so everything is going to be completely safe for all of our student community."

The partial solar eclipse will occur on April 8 in the Valley, starting at around Noon and peaking at 1:30 p.m.

Eclipse glasses can be purchased at Walmart, HEB, Home Depot, Lowes and IMAS.

