Valley Sisters Denied FEMA Assistance Due to Misspelling

WESLACO – Two Rio Grande Valley sisters were denied assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of a misspelling.

The women say they need repairs to fix damage caused by the recent flooding so that they can continue to live at their home.

FEMA says you have 60 days to make a correction.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro explains FEMA has an appeal process for those who are denied assistance.

One of the sisters has already begun the process.

“Often it's because of missing documentation, maybe a misspelling of people's names. What a person should do is gather up all of their documentation along with the letter,” says Bob Howard of FEMA’s media relations.

