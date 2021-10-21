Valley soldier killed in military vehicle crash returns home

A Harlingen soldier killed in a military vehicle crash returned home to the Valley Tuesday.

Private First Class Patrick Hernandez died more than two weeks ago in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Hernandez was honored with a ceremony as US Army Honor Soldiers moved his casket, draped in an American flag, from Valley International Airport to Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria.

Funeral services for the fallen soldier are set for Friday, Oct. 22.

Watch the video above for the full story.