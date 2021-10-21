Valley soldier killed in military vehicle crash returns home
Related Story
A Harlingen soldier killed in a military vehicle crash returned home to the Valley Tuesday.
Private First Class Patrick Hernandez died more than two weeks ago in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Hernandez was honored with a ceremony as US Army Honor Soldiers moved his casket, draped in an American flag, from Valley International Airport to Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria.
Funeral services for the fallen soldier are set for Friday, Oct. 22.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
A Harlingen soldier killed in a military vehicle crash returned home to the Valley Tuesday. Private First Class Patrick... More >>
News Video
-
UTRGV announces full-tuition scholarship, recipients pledge to work within the Valley
-
Valley industry leaders offer possible solution for supply chain issues
-
McAllen police chief praises team efforts to reduce crime rate
-
McAllen ISD parent expresses accessibility concerns in school stadiums
-
Visit from state comptroller highlights impact of Anzalduas International Bridge