Valley student from Matamoros overcomes adversity to attend college in Pennsylvania

It's not uncommon in the Rio Grande Valley to see students crossing the border for a better education.

One IDEA Riverview student in Brownsville does it every weekday to help her achieve her dreams of going to college.

Channel 5's Crystal Martinez has her story.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

1 year ago Thursday, May 19 2022 May 19, 2022 Thursday, May 19, 2022 11:58:00 AM CDT May 19, 2022
