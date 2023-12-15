Valley student from Matamoros overcomes adversity to attend college in Pennsylvania
Related Story
It's not uncommon in the Rio Grande Valley to see students crossing the border for a better education.
One IDEA Riverview student in Brownsville does it every weekday to help her achieve her dreams of going to college.
Channel 5's Crystal Martinez has her story.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
It's not uncommon in the Rio Grande Valley to see students crossing the border for a better education. One... More >>
News Video
-
RGV Vipers deliver toys to DHR Health pediatric patients
-
McAllen dog owners cited on animal cruelty charge following social media outcry
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 cracks down on ATVs and UTVs following fatal...
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
New ordinance requires Brownsville BYOB establishments to close earlier
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Grace Reed signs for Lubbock Christian University soccer
-
Edinburg CISD names new athletic director
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game