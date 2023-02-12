Valley students and teachers share concerns over STAAR Test

Educators and a Texas based education group are pushing to change the STAAR Test.

The group, Raise Your Hand Texas, held a forum on Friday with local educators and students to share their concerns about the test with state lawmakers.

Madison Hushen, a senior student at Harlingen South High School, spoke for students who don't do well on exams.

"In my classroom, we do a lot of project-based learning, we do a lot of presentations, a lot is diminished when we have to continuously focus and put this emphasis on the STAAR exam," Clarissa Riojas, a teacher at the McAllen Independent School District, said.

Rojas has been a teacher for nine years. When it comes time for the yearly standardized test, she says students and teachers have testing anxiety.

"Sometimes teachers don't even know what's going to be on the test, and so a lot of times it feels like we are preparing for the unknown," Rojas said.

Valley Representatives Morgan LaMantia and Erin Gámez listened to concerns at the forum.

"We're going to go to Austin and work with other leaders who are willing to pass and work on legislation to diversify the way we acknowledge and hold accountable our public education system," Gamez said.

Representatives have until March 10 to file a state bill to change the STAAR test.

Watch the video above for the full story.