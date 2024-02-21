Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Music of Fantasia
The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a big concert and gala.
Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera Garza about those two upcoming events and where people can buy tickets.
The Valley Symphony Orchestra presents the Music of Fantasia. The concert is set for Friday, Feb. 23 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.
