Valley taquería recognized in national TikTok contest

Texas-owned food distributor, Siete Foods, sponsored a national contest on TikTok this year, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Good Morning America got word of the contest and came down to the Valley, with a special surprise for a local taquería in Weslaco.

Roxanne and her husband, Alfredo Treviño, started Nana’s Taquería about 12 years ago with little to no resources.

"We started as a very small business. We struggled a lot to start a business, “ Roxanne Treviño said. “When you don't have resources, it's hard."

After combining their love for tacos, lonches, and Hispanic culture, the Treviño's created a Valley staple.

"We opened it behind our house, in a little shed that was there,” Roxanne Treviño said. "We didn't have resources, so we had family help.”

Never in their wildest dreams, did they think that they would gain national attention.

After a loyal customer tagged their business in the comment section on the Siete Foods page on TikTok, the Treviño's applied to a Siete Foods nonprofit organization, Siete Juntos Fund.

"They applied for a grant through their nonprofit organization and when they decided that Nana's would be their final person that they would give the big grant to," ABC National Correspondent Mireya Villarreal said. "They reached out to GMA and ABC."

To not give away the surprise, Good Morning America told the Treviño family that they were coming down to highlight their restaurant for Hispanic Heritage Month, but to their surprise, they received not one, but two checks totaling $50,000.

To celebrate this occasion, colorful folkloric dancers, mariachi bands from local schools, as well as family and friends, rallied behind the Treviño family.

The Treviño family says they plan to give back to the community and open a local bakery to extend their family business while hiring more Valley residents as a big way of saying thank you to the community who stuck behind them from the very beginning.