Valley tattoo artists left in limbo, await on word from Gov. Abbott when to get back to work

The pandemic is still delivering a financial blow to a number of small businesses. Tattoo artists in the Rio Grande Valley are among those who are still not allowed to get back to work.

Into around six weeks under emergency orders, Christopher de Leon, co-owner at Lionheart Tattoo Talents in Edinburg, says he’s become worried. Gov. Greg Abbott has not released word on how or when tattoo shops will be allowed to reopen.

Earlier this month, Gov. Abbott ordered the reopening of most businesses on a limited basis, including restaurant dining areas, hair salons and gyms. Among those excluded from that order: bars, bowling alleys, arcades and tattoo parlors.

De Leon explained tattoo parlors have always operated under health safety guidelines. Artists are trained to sanitize equipment and workstations to prevent cross contamination, as well as having to meet, by appointment, with one or two customers a day. Limiting the number of people around each other.

