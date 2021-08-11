Valley under New Zika Testing Guidelines

BROWNSVILLE – Texas is changing its Zika testing guidelines for pregnant women in the Rio Grande Valley as the 2017 mosquito season gets underway.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said all pregnant women living in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata counties in their first and second trimesters should get tested for Zika.

In addition, the agency is urging anyone with a rash plus one other common Zika-symptom like fever, joint pain or eye redness to get tested for Zika.

The DHS commissioner said the lower Valley is most at risk for Zika transmission than other parts of the state.

There are six confirmed local cases of Zika in Brownsville so far.