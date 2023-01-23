x

Valley Veteran Denied Stay at Salvation Army Shelter

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley veteran claims he wasn’t allowed to stay at a shelter overnight.

Marine Corp veteran Hector Leos says he was escorted by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies to the local Salvation Army but was told he couldn’t stay because it was after hours.

“We’re definitely going to make an effort to get everyone on the same page to avoid situations like these,” says Mario Quintanilla, the public relations coordinator.

