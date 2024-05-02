Valley veteran organizations offer support after McAllen marine dies at Camp Pendleton

A Texas native marine was killed during an "aviation ground mishap" at Camp Pendleton in California on April 23, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations Office.

Several Rio Grande Valley veteran's organizations, including the American Legion, VFW, America's Last Patrol and the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission, all say they stand ready to support the family.

According to the news outlet Stars and Stripes, 23-year-old Corporal Miguel Maya died last Tuesday in what the Marine Corps says was an "aviation ground mishap" that happened during "routine military operations."

Maya was assigned to an air station at Camp Pendleton. According to the Marines, Maya was from McAllen.

No announcements have been made for funeral services for Maya but assistance, like venues, honor guards and more, would come from Valley veteran's organizations.

Those groups say they are waiting for any word from Maya's family or a funeral home.