Valley Veteran Receives Help with Home Repairs

SAN BENITO – A visit to a Rio Grande Valley veteran in need led to an outpouring of support over the weekend.

The 83-year-old veteran of two wars had little access to electricity and limited heat during the recent cold.

The home still needs a lot of work, but things are looking up for Korea and Vietnam veteran Floyd Witt.

Last Friday, CHANNEL 5 NEWS explained how the electricity only worked in some rooms inside the house.

Outside the home, you can see significant damage to the exterior believed to be caused by termites.

On Tuesday, the lights were on. Witt says an electrician visited his house over the weekend and made it happen.

“Well, I can see at night. Yeah, the electrical appliances have all been fixed to where I can light them up and so forth,” said Witt.

His daughter says dozens of people took it on themselves to stop by this weekend after hearing the story about the veteran.

She says she’d like to organize these people and make sure other Valley veterans are taken care of.

She says the next step for her father is to meet with the Cameron County Veterans Service Office, which will look into getting them more aid and increase his VA benefits.