Valley veterinarian cautions against using over-the-counter meds to keep pets calm during fireworks shows

The loud popping noises of fireworks during the 4th of July celebrations can scare pets and make them feel uneasy, even if they’re indoors.

“They just get stressed, and it can be detrimental to their health,” veterinarian Jack Valerius said. “If they have a tendency to react to fireworks, that would certainly be a stressor."

Valerius said over the counter medication to calm down your pets may do more harm than good.

“Benadryl is an antihistamine, and it really doesn't have much effect on taking care of anxiety,” Valerius said. “I don’t advocate at all to give Tylenol to a dog at any time.”

Valerius recommends tranquilizer shots from a vet or animal hospital to calm them down, or weighed blankets and putting them in a room with calming music.

If you can't bring your pet indoors, make sure your yard and pets are secure.